Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Ties franchise single-game strikeout record
Gomber (2-0) racked up a career-high 16 strikeouts and allowed six hits over eight scoreless innings in Triple-A Memphis' 3-0 win over Iowa on Monday.
Gomber's whiff total also tied a franchise record for most strikeouts in a single game, Oliver Macklin of MLB.com reports. The promising prospect fired 85 of 112 pitches for strikes while lowering his ERA from 3.57 to 2.45 through his first three starts against Triple-A bats.
