Gomber allowed two runs on two hits and two walks across 6.1 innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Reds. He struck out six.

Gomber pitched quite well in his first start with the club, carrying a no-hit shutout into the seventh inning before Eugenio Suarez chased him with a two-run home run. He limited baserunners to great effect and needed an efficient 90 pitches to record his 19 outs. While he posted a mediocre 7.0 K/9 as a reliever, his strikeout total was useful in this start, though it remains to be seen if he can sustain that, should he remain in the rotation. Nevertheless, it was a positive outing for Gomber and he should get another turn in the near future.