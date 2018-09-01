Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Wins fifth straight
Gomber (5-0) got the win against the Reds on Friday, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits over seven innings, striking out three with no walks as the Cardinals prevailed 12-5.
Gomber keeps piling up the wins, as he's now perfect through five decisions over his last seven appearances since August 1, six of which have come in a starting role. He may have been a bit fortunate to only give up the two runs in this contest as he yielded 10 hits in his seven innings, but he did well to limit the damage and not issue any free passes, lowering his ERA to a solid 2.77 through 55.1 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound again on the road against the Tigers next Friday.
