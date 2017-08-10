Gomber fired seven scoreless innings in Double-A Springfield's win over San Antonio on Wednesday, allowing three hits and four walks while recording five strikeouts.

The 23-year-old southpaw had also blanked Northwest Arkansas over seven frames in his prior start, so he's got an impressive scoreless-inning streak going. Gomber has been solid overall in extended exposure to Double-A bats, posting a 3.76 ERA, .234 BAA, 1.25 WHIP and 108 strikeouts over 117.1 innings across 22 starts. His control continues to be a work in progress, however, as he's issued a career-high 44 walks.