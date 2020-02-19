Gomber, who dealt with shoulder and biceps injuries throughout most of last season, is healthy and working on a starter's schedule this spring, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old southpaw made 11 starts in his only big-league stint back in 2018, and he's logged 102 overall during a minor-league career that dates back to 2014. Therefore, he's eventually expected to hold down a rotation spot at the big-league level, although he presumably has some rust to work off against major-league bats after not facing any last season. Gomber could be a candidate for the newly created rotation spot created by Miles Mikolas' flexor tendon injury, which is expected to keep the veteran right-hander out a month; however, it's more likely Gomber opens the season in a bullpen role or as a starter with Triple-A Memphis.