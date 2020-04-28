Gomber would be a surefire candidate to benefit from a roster expansion up to 30 players, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch opines.

Goold's assessment comes as part of a response to a reader question about which players would be the best candidates to fill out the extra four spots were they to be made available. Gomber was already pushing for a bullpen job were rosters to have remained at 26 after posting a 2.25 ERA across eight Grapefruit League innings before spring training was suspended, and he also has the ability to make spot starts whenever necessary. Therefore, the projection about his job security seems reasonable at this juncture.