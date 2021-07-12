The Cardinals have selected Love with the 90th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

After beginning his college career at North Carolina as a reliever, Love moved to full-time starting duty as a fourth-year sophomore in 2021 and dazzled over 102 innings, striking out 129 while issuing only 32 walks. The transition to the rotation predictably came with a drop in velocity, though his fastball occasionally touched 97 or 98 miles per hour this spring. Love completed the heater with an improved mid-80s slider, which eclipsed his changeup as his top secondary offering. His ability to make bats miss and find the zone should translate to strong strikeout rates as he navigates the minor leagues.