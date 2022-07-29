Romine (personal) was activated from the restricted list Friday.
Romine was unable to travel to Canada for the Cardinals' two-game series against the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, but he'll be available for the team's weekend series against the Nationals. He'll reclaim his spot as the No. 2 catcher behind Andrew Knizner until Yadier Molina (knee) returns from the injured list.
