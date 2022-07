Romine is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

After getting called up from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Romine started behind the plate in the first two games of the Cardinals' series with Atlanta and went 1-for-7 with a walk. Andrew Knizner will step in behind the dish Wednesday, but Romine looks as though he'll at least be part of a timeshare at catcher until No. 1 backstop Yadier Molina (knee) is ready to come off the injured list.