Romine isn't starting Monday against the Phillies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Although right-hander Aaron Nola is starting for Philadelphia on Monday, Romine will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
