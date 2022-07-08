site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Austin Romine: Not starting Friday
Romine isn't in the lineup Friday against the Phillies.
Romine started in three of the last four games and went 1-for-12 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Andrew Knizner starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
