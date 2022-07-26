Romine (personal) was placed on the restricted list Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Romine is one of three players on the Cardinals that is ineligible for the two-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He will likely be reinstated ahead of the team's three-game set with the Nationals on Friday. Ivan Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to replace him on the active roster.