Romine won't travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series against the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Romine will be placed on the restricted list ahead of Tuesday's series opener, as he can't cross the border into Canada since he's unvaccinated. The Cardinals will need to promote another catcher to serve as the backup to Andrew Knizner.