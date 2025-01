The Cardinals claimed Horn off waivers from the Tigers on Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Horn was pushed off Detroit's 40-man roster in December to create space for Gleyber Torres, putting an end to Horn's tenure with the Tigers after just over a month. The 26-year-old southpaw turned in a 6.50 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 18 innings with the Red Sox last season, and barring a major turnaround during spring training, he'll most likely report to Triple-A Memphis to begin 2025.