DeLuzio's contract was selected from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
DeLuzio was selected by the Cardinals in the 2021 Rule 5 draft and is in line to make his major-league debut once he enters a game for St. Louis. He performed well for the Triple-A club earlier this year, posting a .782 OPS with nine homers, 60 runs, 49 RBI and 30 stolen bases. The 28-year-old should provide outfield depth for the Cardinals, and it's possible that the team will use him as a pinch runner late in games given the speed that he's showcased in the minors.