Flores was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Thursday.
Flores failed to break camp with the White Sox this year, but he'll find a spot on the Cardinals' 40-man roster. The southpaw posted a 4.15 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 4.1 innings this spring and has been assigned to the Cardinals' alternate training site to begin the season.
