Flores was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Flores joined the team as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets. He got into a game but failed to record an out, allowing one earned run on a hit and a pair of walks. He'll now head back to the minors to wait for his next opportunity.
