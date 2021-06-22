The Cardinals designated Flores for assignment Tuesday.
Flores will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who gets the call to the big leagues after slashing .329/.430/.557 at Triple-A Memphis. The 25-year-old southpaw has also been a regular at Memphis this season, making eight appearances (five starts) while posting a 5.74 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 31.1 innings. If Flores goes unclaimed off waivers, he should maintain a spot in the Triple-A rotation.
