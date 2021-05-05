The Cardinals recalled Flores from Triple-A Memphis ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Flores is designated as the 27th man, so he's expected to head back to the minors once the doubleheader is completed. He'll give the Cardinals another left-handed option out of the bullpen for the twin bill while Andrew Miller (toe) remains on the injured list.
