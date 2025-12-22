Cardinals' Blake Aita: Sent to St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox traded Aita, Yhoiker Fajardo and Hunter Dobbins (knee) to the Cardinals on Sunday in exchange for first baseman Willson Contreras, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Aita was a sixth-round selection by Boston in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. In 23 appearances (19 starts) between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville last season, he posted a 3.98 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 99:30 K:BB over 115.1 innings. Aita will likely begin his Cardinals tenure in the lower levels of the minors.