The Red Sox traded Aita, Yhoiker Fajardo and Hunter Dobbins (knee) to the Cardinals on Sunday in exchange for first baseman Willson Contreras, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Aita was a sixth-round selection by Boston in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. In 23 appearances (19 starts) between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville last season, he posted a 3.98 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 99:30 K:BB over 115.1 innings. Aita will likely begin his Cardinals tenure in the lower levels of the minors.