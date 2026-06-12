Cardinals' Blaze Jordan: Added to big-league roster

The Cardinals selected Jordan's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Jordan earned his first big-league promotion by slashing .313/.373/.548 with 11 home runs and a 19:29 BB:K over 57 games with Memphis. The 23-year-old has split time between first and third base at Memphis, and there's a clear opening at the hot corner in St. Louis that Jordan could fill. Jordan is starting at third base and batting eighth Friday in Minnesota in his major-league debut.