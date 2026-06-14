Cardinals' Blaze Jordan: Belts first career homer

Jordan went 2-for-4 with a triple, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Twins.

After a 2-for-4 performance in his big-league debut Friday with a pair of singles, Jordan began flashing his power potential Saturday, leading off the second inning with a triple before crushing a Travis Adams fastball 418 feet to center field in the seventh inning to cap a five-run, three-homer frame for the Cardinals. Jordan was slashing .313/.373/.548 over 57 Triple-A games when he got the call to the majors, and the 23-year-old is making a strong early claim to the starting job at third base.