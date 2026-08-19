Jordan will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Jordan will pick up his sixth consecutive start after going 5-for-20 with a home run, a triple, a walk, three RBI and two runs over the prior five contests. The Cardinals had previously been using Jordan primarily against lefties, but the rookie has now cracked the lineup in three straight matchups versus righties. Manager Oliver Marmol appears to be giving Jordan another look as an everyday player at the hot corner, with Jose Fermin moving back into more of a utility role as a result.