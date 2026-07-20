Cardinals' Blaze Jordan: Drives in three runs Sunday

Jordan went 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

Jordan opened the scoring with an RBI triple in the third inning before adding a two-run single in the fifth frame. Sunday's performance marked the rookie's second three-hit effort of the season, with his first coming July 3 against the Cubs. He was deployed as the everyday third baseman upon being promoted June 12 but has ceded playing time to Jose Fermin at the hot corner recently. In 88 plate appearances, Jordan is slashing .259/.273/.395 with seven extra-base hits (one homer), 17 RBI and nine runs scored.