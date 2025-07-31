The Cardinals acquired Jordan from the Red Sox on Wednesday exchange for left-hander Steven Matz, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Since being promoted to Triple-A Worcester in early June, Jordan has slashed .289/.333/.476 with six home runs. 24 RBI and 29 runs scored through 177 plate appearances. The 22-year-old corner infielder's performance could put him in the running for a promotion once major-league rosters expand in September, though he would need to be placed on the Cardinals' 40-man roster before earning his first taste of the big leagues.