Cardinals' Blaze Jordan: Sent to St. Louis in Matz deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals acquired Jordan from the Red Sox on Wednesday exchange for left-hander Steven Matz, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Since being promoted to Triple-A Worcester in early June, Jordan has slashed .289/.333/.476 with six home runs. 24 RBI and 29 runs scored through 177 plate appearances. The 22-year-old corner infielder's performance could put him in the running for a promotion once major-league rosters expand in September, though he would need to be placed on the Cardinals' 40-man roster before earning his first taste of the big leagues.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Moving up to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Returns to action Monday•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Exits after hit by pitch•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Powerful return to action•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Returning to Double-A lineup•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Diagnosed with fractured finger•