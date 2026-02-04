The Cardinals signed Madris to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Chase Ford of Milb Central reports.

Madris slashed .232/.320/.384 with five home runs in 50 games with Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers organization last season. He'll turn 30 later this month and has managed a .204/.273/.286 batting line in parts of three major-league seasons. Madris should be ticketed for Triple-A Memphis to begin the upcoming season.