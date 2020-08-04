MIller (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Miller had been dealing with heel and ankle issues since early in camp. It's certainly a good time for him to get healthy, as the Cardinals placed six players on the injured list Tuesday amidst their coronavirus outbreak. That outbreak means the team won't be playing any games until Friday at the earliest, but Miller has a good chance to fill a somewhat significant role until his teammates get healthy.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: On road trip with club•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Rehabbing at alternate site•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Lands on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Hopeful for Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Returns to field•