Cardinals' Brad Miller: Better shot at utility role
Miller, who returned to Grapefruit League action from a back injury against the Red Sox on Tuesday, appears to have the inside track to the utility role due to the recent release of Yairo Munoz, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Miller is a veteran who's capable of playing up to four positions, so if it comes down to him and the promising but unproven Edmundo Sosa, the former could have the upper hand. Manager Mike Shildt commented Tuesday that in addition to seeing time at second base, third base and left field -- all positions Miller filled with the Indians and Phillies in 2019 -- the 30-year-old could also play shortstop on occasion this coming season if he nabs a roster spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Second base
Bargain second basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Story
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
Yahoo Sports' most popular format has some lineup quirks that allow for strategic diversity,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.