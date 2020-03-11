Cardinals' Brad Miller: Better shot at utility role

Miller, who returned to Grapefruit League action from a back injury against the Red Sox on Tuesday, appears to have the inside track to the utility role due to the recent release of Yairo Munoz, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Miller is a veteran who's capable of playing up to four positions, so if it comes down to him and the promising but unproven Edmundo Sosa, the former could have the upper hand. Manager Mike Shildt commented Tuesday that in addition to seeing time at second base, third base and left field -- all positions Miller filled with the Indians and Phillies in 2019 -- the 30-year-old could also play shortstop on occasion this coming season if he nabs a roster spot.