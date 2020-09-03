Miller went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Reds.
The veteran infielder entered the series with only two home runs through 18 games, but he apparently loves Great American Ball Park with three homers in the past two days. Miller has taken over the everyday role as the Cardinals' designated hitter with a .333/.464/.667 slash line and 19 RBI.
