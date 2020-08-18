Miller went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Miller delivered the big hit in this one, delivering a double with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning to give his club the lead. The veteran utility man could carve out a key role for himself if he continues to produce, especially given his versatility.
