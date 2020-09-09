Miller went 1-for-3 with an RBI fielder's choice, a double and a run during a win over the Twins in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

The veteran utility man checked into the contest mired in a 1-for-16 slump that had encompassed his previous five games, but he was able to snap a 2-2 tie in the third inning with his fielder's choice groundout that plated Harrison Bader. Despite his recent slump, Miller's season line sits at an impressive .282/.404/.541, figures partly comprised of 11 extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, five home runs) and 21 RBI across 104 plate appearances.