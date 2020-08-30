Miller, who drew three walks and scored a run over five plate appearances in an extra-innings loss to the Indians on Saturday, now has a 15-game on-base streak and an elite .477 OBP.

The veteran is enjoying the best offensive season of his career overall, further evidenced by a .327 average and elite 1.048 OPS across 65 plate appearances. Aiding Miller's cause greatly is a career-high 21.5 percent walk rate, a modest 16.9 percent strikeout rate and a career-best 30.8 percent line-drive rate. Miller has gotten an opportunity to play regularly in the wake of the Cardinals' multiple COVID-19 infections, but even now that most of those are by the wayside, the 30-year-old continues to force manager Mike Shildt's hand with his elite offensive production.