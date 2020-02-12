Cardinals' Brad Miller: Gets majors deal with Cardinals
Miller signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old's career appeared to be stalling out before his landed with the Phillies in the middle of last season and went on to hit .263/.331/610 over 130 plate appearances to close the year. That display of power was quite a surprise for a player with a career .419 slugging percentage, but it evidently impressed the Cardinals enough that he was offered a big-league deal. Miller can play anywhere on the infield as well as the outfield corners, which should help him earn at least a bench spot. He could even play a larger role if he hits well enough to wrest at-bats away from Tommy Edman or Kolten Wong.
