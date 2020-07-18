Miller (heel/ankle) remains hopeful he'll be ready for Opening Day and feels he'll be able to ramp up quickly once he's given a green light to run again, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "I think really just kind of taking it day to day," Miller said. "I think we've got it figured out, what we think's going on and got a way to kind of tame the inflammation and build it back up smart. I'm able to hit still and throw and all that, so I think when I get the thumbs up, I'll be able to go pretty quick."

Miller has been besieged by right heel and ankle soreness for the majority of summer camp, although he's able to work back to participating in fielding drills and limited live batting practice while nursing the injuries. However, Miller has not been a part of any intrasquad games for precautionary reasons, and despite his optimism that he'd have a short preparation curve once given full clearance, the Cardinals are planning on exercising patience with the veteran since Edmundo Sosa and Max Schrock are both capable of providing infield depth.