Miller (heel/ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Miller missed much of camp while dealing with heel and ankle soreness, and he'll be sidelined to begin the season with right ankle bursitis. He was able to return to the field, but the team will bring him along slowly to work him back into shape before he appears in game action for the Cardinals this year. The 30-year-old is expected to play a depth role in St. Louis in 2020, so his absence shouldn't be too significant over the start of the regular season.