Miller went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and double during the win over Milwaukee in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Miller's seventh homer of the season extended the St. Louis lead to 4-2 in the sixth. He also tallied a double to give him his first multi-hit game since Sept. 2. Though the veteran utility man has gone just 8-for-43 across his last 14 games, he still holds a solid .273/.396/.536 slash line on the campaign.