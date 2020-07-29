Miller (ankle) traveled with the Cardinals to Minnesota for the current series against the Twins instead of remaining in the team's alternate training site in Springfield, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The fact Miller is along for the road trip appears to bode well for his impending season debut. The veteran is eligible to come off the injured list as early as Friday, when the Cardinals will begin a three-game set against the Brewers, but president of baseball operations John Mozeliak noted Tuesday the team still wanted to see how Miller felt over the next few days before a decision on potential activation was made.