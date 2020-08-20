Miller went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two walks while playing in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

The Cardinals' extensive list of absent players due to the team's recent COVID-19 outbreak has afforded the versatile Miller an abundance of playing time since St. Louis resumed play Saturday. The veteran has made excellent use of the opportunity, hitting .438 (7-for-16) with a pair of home runs and nine RBI across while logging at least one official at-bat in each of the eight games during that span. Wednesday, Miller started at third base in Game 1 before filling in at shortstop for the nightcap of the doubleheader.