Miller went 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 16-2 win at Cincinnati.

It's the 30-year-old's second two-homer game of the season, and the seven RBI set a career-high mark. Miller finished a triple short of the cycle, with each of his four hits bringing home at least one run. He has a .317/.450/.619 slash line with four home runs, five doubles, 12 runs and 18 RBI in only 20 games this season.