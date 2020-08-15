Miller will start at third base for the Cardinals in the second game of their doubleheader Saturday against the White Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Miller will get the nod to start at third base Saturday after sitting the first game of the doubleheader against the White Sox. In 2019, Miller slashed .260/.329/.565 across 170 plate appearances. It will be the 2020 debut for the 30-year-old utility man who could play an important role for the Cardinals as a flexible field player off the bench.