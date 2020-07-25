Miller (ankle) arrived at the team's alternate training site in Springfield on Thursday night to get live at-bats, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran utility man still needs to work his way up to running, but the at-bats will also help him keep his timing sharp after he was able to get some work against pitchers in summer camp. The Cardinals are aiming for Miller to be available by the start of next weekend's series against the Brewers, with his progress in the coming days likely to reveal how realistic that timeline might be.