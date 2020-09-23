site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Miller isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Miller broke out of a slump Tuesday as he reached base twice while plating a run in the win. He'll take a breather Wednesday with Rangel Ravelo serving as the designated hitter.
