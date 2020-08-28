Miller started Games 1 and 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates at third base and designated hitter, respectively, going a combined 1-for-5 with a triple and two walks during the pair of seven-inning contests.

The versatile Miller has been an ideal fit during a season of so many personnel losses for the Cardinals, and as he demonstrated Thursday, he's been far from just a stopgap option. The veteran pushed his season line to an impressive .318/.446/.568 via Thursday's production, with all three components representing career-best figures at the moment.