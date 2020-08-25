Miller went 3-for-4 with three singles, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 9-3 win over Kansas City.

Miller got the start at third base as Tommy Edman shifted to second and Kolten Wong got the night off. The utility man made an impact hitting in front of Paul Goldschmidt, racking up three knocks and a walk while coming around to score twice. Miller has his OPS up to a robust 1.133 on the campaign and he figures to continue to see his fair share of at-bats going forward.