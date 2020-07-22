Miller (heel/ankle) is unlikely to be on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Miller was unavailable for much of camp due to heel and ankle soreness. While he's been back on the field for a week, it doesn't appear as though he's had enough time to get up to speed by the start of the regular season, which begins Friday against the Pirates. It doesn't sound as if he'll be out for long, and he'll likely be primarily a bench player this season, so his brief absence shouldn't be a significant one for the Cardinals.