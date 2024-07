The Cardinals have selected Davis with the 142nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Davis shifted from relief to a starting role in college, though his ultimate home as a pro will likely be in the bullpen. He stands at just 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds and thus lacks the prototypical size of a starter. Davis boasts a plus changeup that he relies on heavily, but his fastball lacks the velocity for him to stick in a high-leverage role.