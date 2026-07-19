Cardinals' Brandon Clarke: Big velocity in rehab outing

Clarke (arm) averaged 101.2 mph and topped out at 103.1 mph with his sinker in a rehab start with Single-A Palm Beach on Saturday.

The box score results weren't favorable, as Clarke was charged with two runs on one hit and two walks over 1.1 innings. The stuff, however, was electric, with the southpaw showcasing a devastating sweeper in addition to premium velocity. Clarke got a late start to the season following surgery in January to address an aneurysm in his left arm and is expected to eventually be assigned to Double-A Springfield. Durability and control have been issues for Clarke, but he could skyrocket up prospect rankings if he's able to stay healthy and throw enough strikes.