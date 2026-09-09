Clarke was promoted from High-A Peoria to Double-A Springfield on Wednesday.

Peoria's season is over, so Clarke will log some more work in Springfield before their season wraps up. The left-hander earned the promotion after putting up a 3.44 ERA and 27:9 K:BB over 18.1 innings covering five starts with Peoria. Clarke has thrown only 25.2 innings this season after coming back from surgery to address an aneurysm in his left arm, so he's a candidate to continue building up his workload in the Arizona Fall League or another setting.