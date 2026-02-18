Clarke (arm) is not expected to be game-ready until June after a procedure in January to address an aneurysm in his left arm, Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com reports.

The aneurysm was giving Clarke circulation issues, which in turn led to blister problems and numbness in his fingers. Acquired from the Red Sox in November as part of the trade that sent Sonny Gray to Boston, Clarke was limited to just 38 innings in 2025, finishing with a 4.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 60:27 K:BB between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville.