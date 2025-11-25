The Cardinals acquired Clarke and Richard Fitts from the Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Sonny Gray and cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Clarke has an electric arm with a big fastball and wipeout slider that helped him strike out 60 over 38 innings between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville this season. However, he also walked 27 batters and missed a chunk of time with blister issues. The 22-year-old is a high-upside, high-risk addition to the St. Louis farm system.